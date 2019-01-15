Blowhole Death 01.15.2019

A blowhole in Big Sur fascinated some young visitors last weekend. One 18-year-old man crawled closer to get a look in the rocky cliffs at Garrapata state beach. That’s when he fell in and dropped to the beach below. He signaled friends that he was okay, then he was hit by a series of 14-foot ocean waves. He has not been seen since.

The coast guard searched with boats and a helicopter for six hours on Saturday, and again on Sunday with a drone. No sign of the unidentified man. He remains missing.