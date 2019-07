Several thousand people attended the Colony Days Bluegrass Freedom Festival at Atascadero lake park on Independence Day.

Several bands performed including Snap Jackson and the Knock on Wood Players.

Concert organizer Nick Mattson said attendance increased dramatically this year. Some estimated the crowd doubled this year.

Nick said it was 20-30% grater this year.

The annual event is a fundraiser for Colony Days, which is the first weekend in October in Atascadero.