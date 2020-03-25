Board of Supervisors Meeting 3.25.2020

Supervisor Adam Hill did not show up for the board of supervisors meeting yesterday. Supervisor Hill is chairman of the board. In his absence, supervisor Lynn Compton took over.

Supervisor Adam Hill has not been seen since the election. He was hospitalized for a reported suicide attempt around election day. He won the election by a few hundred votes, but questions remain about his ability to serve. If he were to step down as supervisor, it’s likely the governor would select a new supervisor until an election is held. Some say the governor’s likely choice is San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon. That would be up to the governor.

Supervisor Hill has not shared his plans. He has not indicated if he plans to return to the board or not.