Meanwhile, over on Niblick road in Paso Robles. Work continues on the Almond Acres Charter Academy. When will that be completed?

Principal Bob Bourgault tells KPRL they plan to have it completed October 18th.

Enrollment at the Almond Acres Charter Academy stands at 450, but Bourgault says it will increase by 50 next academic year.

Currently, students are meeting at Centennial park and the Youth Arts Center.

He says they hope to be in the new school in mid-October.