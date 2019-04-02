Bob Kaiser 4.02.2019

Next week is the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. An Atascadero Greyhound is on his way to prepare for it.

Austin Kaiser grew up on north county golf courses, but Bob Kaiser says his son started long before he played on a course. Austin started swinging a golf club at a young age, grabbing his dad’s club when he was three, and hacking around a pasture next to the family home. Austin Kaiser spent a lot of time in his youth at Chalk Mountain golf course. His dad said it was his home away from home.

After attending San Diego State on a golf scholarship, Austin became a caddie for his Aztec teammate, Xander Shauffele, who is now ranked #9 in the world.

They’re now preparing for the Masters to be played next week in Georgia.