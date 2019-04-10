Bob Kaiser 4.10.2019

Bob and Popi Kaiser of Paso Robles are back in Augusta, Georgia this week to the see The Masters. They have a personal interest, because their son, Austin Kaiser is the caddie for a guy he played on the golf team with at San Diego State, Xander Shauffele. He says Xander asked Austin to be his caddie, because they get along well and Austin knows golf.

This current PGA season, Xander has won two tournaments so far, one in China, another in Hawaii. Each paid Xander $1.3 million dollars.

Tomorrow we’ll talk with Bob Kaiser about what Austin does as a Caddy for his friend Xander Schaufele, who is currently ranked #10 in the world. That’s tomorrow here on KPRL.

Incidentally, Xander Schaufele tees off at The Masters at 7:53 tomorrow morning.