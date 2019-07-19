Body Found 7.19.2019

The body of a man discovered in the Salinas river bed yesterday morning is identified as 40-year-old Pedro Alvarado-Torres, the suspect in that wrong-way collision on 101 earlier this week that left one person dead, and two others seriously injured. The CHP says the body was found by a man operating a metal detector in the river bed at the south end of Paso Robles.

Alvarado-Torres drove his car onto 101 at the south Spring street exit, driving southbound in the northbound lanes. Just south of the exit, his vehicle struck a car driving northbound. That car spun into the center divide. Alvarado-Torres fled the scene on foot. Two good Samaritans stopped to help the injured woman in the other car. Another northbound vehicle struck the debris in the road from the head on crash, and the driver lost control of his vehicle. That car struck the two good Samaritans.

55-year-old Monica Cantu of Paso Robles was killed. 49-year-old Raul Gomez of Paso robles was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Although it has not been positively identified, the CHP says the body found in the riverbed yesterday belongs to Alvarado-Torres, the wrong way driver from King City who caused the initial accident. The CHP is still investigating the accident.