Body Found in Morro Bay 10.03.2019

The sheriff’s office coroner’s office identify the remains discovered near highway one and Morro Bay boulevard in Morro Bay.

A Caltrans crew performing routine landscaping in the area discovered what appeared to be a human skull back in June. Investigators submitted the case to the California Department of Justice lab for DNA profiling. Investigators determined the identity of the remains. They are those of 70-year-old Gregory Paul Schweikert, a transient whose last known address was in the Tucson, Arizona area. The cause of death is listed as undetermined. There is no evidence, however, of a traumatic injury.

The last time Schweikert had any contact with the Morro Bay police was in 2016. That indicates the remains may have been at that location for up to three years. The remains were discovered a short distance from a known transient encampment.