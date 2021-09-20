Body Found in Paso Robles 9.20.2021

A body was discovered along the side of Union road near Kleck road Saturday morning.

The body was just a few feet off the roadside. Police say it was decomposed and unrecognizable.

Paso Robles police and the sheriff’s office responded to investigate a possible homicide. Police commander Caleb Davis said, “The information is limited at this time and the case is still under investigation. The deceased person is a male adult. The name is not going to be released at this time. Preliminary investigation does not appear to be suspicious, but the investigation remains ongoing.”