Body on Bishop’s Peak 01.13.2022

Back in December a hiker found a body on Bishop’s Peak.

This week, the police department says they’ve identified the human remains. He’s 36-year-old Charles Leader of Florida.

Leader last spoke to his family back in October of 2020. At that time he was homeless, living in the South Lake Tahoe area. Leader’s cause of death is unknown.

A hiker found skeletal remains with clothing back on December 11th in a remote area near Bishop’s Peak. The next day, the remains were located and removed from the north side of the mountain.