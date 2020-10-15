Book Published in 1850 Found by Paso Man 10.15.2020

The things you find on eBay….

A Paso Robles man found in Florida a book published in 1850 which was once the property of the Paso Robles free public library. The book is entitled “King Henry the Fourth” by Shakespeare.

It has a notice posted inside the front cover showing that the book may be kept for seven days.

On the first page, there’s a stamp indicating it was checked out three times in early 1912.

The book will be donated to the Paso Robles Historical Society which will put it back into the old free library, which opened in the downtown city park in 1908.