Book Sale & Holiday Extravaganza 12.09.2022

The Friends of the Paso Robles Library are conducting their annual Holiday Extravaganza and Book Sale at the library conference room.

It’s free to attend. Besides hundreds of books, they’re offering jewelry, holiday décor, stocking stuffers and other gifts.

Friends of the Library President Ann Bell says, “We’re excited to be back open and offering books and holiday gifts to the public.”

Books are sold by the inch, so it’s very reasonable to buy readable gifts for friends and family.

They even offer gift wrapping.

The fundraising Books Sale and Holiday Extravaganza is from 10-6 Friday, and 10-3 Saturday.