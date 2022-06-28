Bookkeeper Ordered to Pay Restitution 06.28.2022

San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow says a superior court judge has ordered a bookkeeper, who embezzled from her employer, to pay 1.3 million dollars in restitution.

57-year-old Ginger Lee Mankins of Arroyo Grande was sentenced to 10 years in state prison last December after pleading guilty to six counts of felony embezzlement.

Mankins embezzled $3.5 million from Machado Livestock. She and her husband have already paid back nearly $3 million. She worked for the company for ten years and another firm for nine.