Border Clash 01.02.2019



U.S. Border Protection officers point their weapons at migrants as they prepare to cross the border fence to get into the U.S. side to San Diego, Calif., from Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall and hand themselves in to border patrol agents. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)[/caption]

US authorities fired tear gas across the border into Mexico in the early hours of the new year. That was to repel about 150 migrants who were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

An AP photographer says he say at least three volleys of gas launched into the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana’s beach early yesterday. The migrants say they arrived last month with the caravan from Honduras. 25 migrants were detained by US Customs and Border protection.