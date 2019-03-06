Border Crossing 3.06.2019

The US Border Patrol is reporting record numbers of illegal aliens crossing the border without authorization.

In February, more than 76,000 migrants crossed the border without authorization. That’s the greatest number in any month of February in the past 12 years. The commissioner of Customs and Border Protection says that about 90% of the migrants are from Guatemala.

At least 70 groups of 100 or more people have turned themselves in at border patrol stations. Those stations are typically staffed by only a handful of agents. By comparison, only 13 such groups arrived in the last fiscal year, and only two in the year before that.

Central Americans used to take weeks to cross Mexico. Many Guatemalan families are now boarding buses and crossing Mexico to reach the southwest US border in as few as four to seven days. Kevin Mcaleenan says that’s occurring on a very consistent basis. He says they continue to arrive in ever-larger groups in remote parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.