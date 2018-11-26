Border Tear Gas 11.26.2018

The California border with Mexico was closed yesterday when central American migrants rushed past Mexican police in Tijuana and stormed the border.

US border patrol fired tear gas at the group which tried to storm the border. Hundreds of the migrants pushed past a blockade of Mexican police standing guard and rushed toward the border. The migrants carried hand-painted American and Honduran flags. They chanted, “we are not criminals we are international workers.”

More than 4700 central Americans have been living in a Tijuana sports complex. None of the migrants managed to cross the border into the US.