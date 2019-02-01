Boundaries 2.01.2019

At the Paso Robles public safety center last night, local community leaders and others worked on boundaries for city council seats. Two council members, a school board trustee, city staff and others worked on how to create four same-sized districts in the city of Paso Robles.

City councilwoman Maria Elena Garcia worked on boundary exercise with councilman Fred Strong. The city forced to draw boundaries for city council districts to avoid an expensive lawsuit by Kevin Shenkman, a Malibu attorney who is suing hundreds of municipalities in the state. He’s invoking the California voting right act in his lawsuits.

The latest group to be affected, the Paso Robles school district. They received a threatening letter from Kevin Schenkman this week. They may now have to go through the same boundary creating process.