Boys School 11.16.2018

Next Tuesday, Paso Robles city council will discuss buying the Paso Robles youth correctional Facility on Airport road.

Mayor Steve Martin says it’s been vacant for the last decade. City manager Tom Frutchey says the city endured a two-year process that led up to the potential purchase of the 135-acre facility. Tom Frutchey and Steve Martin talking with KPRL weeks ago. Finally, it reaches the city council next Tuesday.

The city of Paso Robles may buy the old Paso Robles boys school for $4.7 million dollars.