Boys School 7.26.2018

This week, KPRL has been talking with Paso Robles city officials about efforts to buy the boys school on Airport road.

The vacant buildings have sat idly since the boys school closed in 2008. Now, the city is negotiating to buy the 135 acre site for about $4.7 million dollars. City manager Tom Frutchey says the property has a lot of potential as a revenue source for the city. Frutchey says the city council is looking for your input on how best to use the property, if they successfully buy the boys school. Tom says there may be hearings on the subject soon.

The boys school property is 135 acres along Airport road, across from the airport.

As required by law, the state first offered the vacant property to state agencies, then regional agencies. The city is next in line, and is negotiating to buy the property for about 4.7 million dollars.