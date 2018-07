Boys School 7.27.2018

IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, THE CITY OF PASO ROBLES MAY BEGIN CONVERSATIONS ABOUT BUYING THE VACANT BOYS SCHOOL IN PASO ROBLES.

A QUESTION RAISED BY LISTENERS TO KPRL, IF THEY CAN’T AFFORD TO IMPROVE THE ROADS, WHERE DO THEY FIND THE MONEY TO PAY $4.7 MILLION DOLLARS FOR 135 ACRES ALONG AIRPORT ROAD.

CITY MANAGER TOM FRUTCHEY SAYS THE PURCHASE IS NOT FROM THE GENERAL FUND. IT’S AN ENTIRELY DIFFERENT CITY FUNDING SOURCE.

THE STATE HAS NOT YET OFFERED IT TO THE CITY, TO DISCUSS THE INTERESTED PARTIES IS PREMATURE.

ON THE 135 ACRES THERE ARE METAL AND WOOD SHOPS, A FOOTBALL FIELD, CAFETERIA AND OTHER BUILDINGS WHICH ACCOMODATE A GOOD CHARTER SCHOOL.

ITS PROXIMITY TO THE AIRPORT MAKES IT ATTRACTIVE TO INDUSTRY.

THE CITY WILL CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARINGS AND DISCUSSION IF THE STATE OFFERS THE BOYS SCHOOL FOR SALE. THAT MAY OCCUR IN THE NEXT TWO OR THREE MONTHS.