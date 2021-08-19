Brad Palowski 8.19.2021

The Paso Robles school district cuts the ribbon to open the new Marie Bauer Early Education Center on Vine street in Paso Robles. District business officer Brad Pawlowski tells KPRL.

Students, parents, teachers, and other school district officials attended. Current board members Chris Arend, Dorian Baker, Tim Gearhart and Chris Bausch were there, as well as previous board members Joel Peterson and Matt Mclish, both of whom were strong supporters of former school superintendent Chris Williams.

The 13 million dollar complex has an administration building and ten classrooms.

Construction continues at the campus. They’re developing a playground between the classrooms.