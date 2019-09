A local film maker leaves a salute to Paso before heading to Los Angeles.

21-year-old Brandt Goodman was class president at Paso Robles high school. After graduation, he decided to become a film maker, an activity he’d engaged in since he was in middle school.

Before leaving for Toluca Lake, Goodman produced a film about Paso Robles and posted it on Vimeo. It’s called, “Paso Robles a Goodbye Story”.

He’s currently working at an Apple store and trying to find work in Hollywood.