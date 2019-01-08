Brescia and Crocker 01.08.2019

Yesterday at the county government center, Dr. James Brescia sworn in as county superintendent of schools. Although he has several districts with serious issues, a lot of his focus is on the Paso Robles school district.

The district has seen its reserve fund depleted from 7.5 million four years ago to about 755 thousand dollars today. The financial projection is for the district to exhaust that reserve fund in 18 months. Dr. Brescia is confident that with Dr. Julian Crocker stepping in as superintendent and with newly elected trustees, he’s optimistic for the future.

Dr. Julian Crocker steps in tonight as superintendent tonight. His board includes newly elected trustees Chris Arend, Lance Gannon and Stephanie Ulibarri.

Meanwhile the grand jury investigation continues into actions taken by former superintendent Chris Williams, his administration and the previous board of trustees including Field Gibson, Matt Mclish, Joan Summers and Joel Peterson.