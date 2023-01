Next month, the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce will honor the Roblan of the Year, Brett Butterfield.

Brett says he enjoyed Paso Robles for most of his life. Butterfield will be honored at the Chamber’s Gala dinner on February 11th at Rava Winery.

Tickets are now on sale, but because Brett Butterfield is to be honored, they’re expecting tickets to sell out early for the Chambers Gala dinner on February 11th at Rava Winery.