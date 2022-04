If you like beer and exotic animals, this Saturday is your ultimate adventure. Brew At The Zoo.

Terrie Banish says it looks like the weather Saturday will be perfect for the event at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

Brew At The Zoo is 5:30 until 9:00 Saturday night at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

Lots of breweries signed up to pour their beer at the zoo in Atascadero.