Brian Greer 10.02.2018

Brian Greer arrested Sunday night for driving under the influence.

The Paso Robles man was recently named “a person of interest” in the 2009 murder of his father, Jerry Greer.

He was arrested Sunday night after an accident on Creston road. According to the CHP, Greer was driving his 2002 Ford excursion at a high rate of speed on Creston road when he collided with a car driven by a Creston man. Greer’s vehicle rolled over. The driver and his passenger in the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries and were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical center. They are identified as 78-year-old William Ryan of Creston and his passenger, 86-year-old Barbara Ryan.

Greer was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence at the time of the crash and causing great bodily harm. He was booked into the county jail. Detectives with the sheriff’s department are asking those who worked with Brian Greer or anyone who may have information on the murder of Jerry Greer to contact the detective division at the Sheriff’s department.