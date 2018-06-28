Bridge In Avila Beach 6.28.2018

The bridge in Avila Beach which connects Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to Avila Beach is at risk of collapse during an earthquake.

Seismic retrofitting work on the bridge over San Luis Obispo Creek will begin after labor day.

The bridge was built in 1967. A PG and E study in 2010 identified it as a concern for potential collapse during an earthquake. Souza construction has been awarded the 1.7 million dollar contract to perform the seismic retrofitting work. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.