Bridge in Santa Margarita 7.06.2018

A meeting late this afternoon about a proposed bridge replacement in Santa Margarita.

Cal Trans officials want to talk with locals about a proposed project to replace the El Camino Real bridge.

Cal Trans determined the existing bridge over Santa Margarita Creek needs to be replaced.

The proposed new bridge would be wide and be built at the same place and on the same alignment as the current bridge.

You can learn more about the project at a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Late this afternoon at the Santa Margarita community hall.

Construction will take two years and is anticipated to start in the summer of 2020, if the project is approved.