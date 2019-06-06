Brooks Lee 6.06.2019

While a few high school graduates are signing million dollar contracts to play professional baseball, Brooks Lee of San Luis Obispo is going to pass on a $2 million dollar signing bonus to play for his dad at Cal Poly.

Lee was slated to be drafted around #37 overall. Lee worked out with three major league clubs in the past three weeks. The Cubs, the Dodgers and the Diamondbacks. Ultimately, Brooks Lee elected to pass on a professional career to attend Cal Poly.

Larry Lee has been head coach at Cal Poly since 2002. He’s seen 31 of his Mustangs drafted in the first ten rounds. His son, Brooks, is ranked as the number one high school player in California. He hit .437 over four years with the Tigers. In 328 at bats, he struck out only 22 times. He’s named after Brooks Robinson.

One Cal Poly pitcher was drafted Tuesday. Bobby Ay was taken in the 9th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ay came on strong in his senior year. His record was 9-1 with a 3.27 era.