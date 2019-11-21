Bryan Idler 11.21.2019

Tonight, Bryan Idler appears on Wheel of Fortune.

The son of Idler’s Home president Don Idler, Bryan is the appliance company’s operations manager. He also manages Idler’s San Luis Obispo retail store.

The former Greyhound has been watching Pat Sajack and Vanna White since he was a child. But after his son was born last year, he started watching it more seriously. That’s when he said to himself, “I can do that.”

He applied on line and then went to LA for an audition. That led to the show which airs tonight. He won’t say he how does, but he does admit that the wheel itself is really, really heavy. He says it’s harder to spin than you think. According to the network, the wheel of fortune weighs just over one ton. There’s another Atascadero connection to wheel of fortune. During the vietnam war, Pat Sajack was a disc jockey in Saigon with Atascadero’s Gary Brill. The two of them rode to work together. Brill now spins records on Saturday Night Jukebox here on KPRL.

Tonight, you can see how Bryan Idler does on Wheel of Fortune. If he’s lucky, he may win some brand new whirlpool appliances.