Budget Workshop 06.01.2022

Paso Robles city council met last night for a budget workshop to discuss long range plans for spending in the city.

The budget plans including greatly expanding expenditures for new police and fire facilities and equipment. Mayor Steve Martin says the expansions would be paid for by the J-20 money, that’s the half cent sales tax, and increased revenue from the Transient Occupancy Tax at local hotels and motels.

The two year budget plan call for creating a new utilities department, which would take some of the responsibilities assigned to the public works department. The director would make over $200 thousand a year.