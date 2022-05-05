Burglars Arrested 05.05.2022

San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputies arrest two Santa Clara transients as suspects in a jewelry robbery back in October. The two allegedly stole jewelry from Rich Man Poor Man antique shop in Cambria.

Surveillance video caught the suspects in the act, but it took a few months to identify them.

The suspects also hit nine different jewelry and pawn stores in San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Clara areas. That’s where the suspects sold the stolen jewelry.

The suspects are identified as 46-year-old James McPherson. And 39-year-old Kristin Miller.

Both are listed as transient with no known address out of Santa Clara county.

Both suspects are now in custody at the San Luis Obispo county jail facing charges of commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and other theft related charges.