Burglary 9.24.2018

Late last week, Paso Robles police are looking for a burglar after he was caught in the act by a victim.

A woman discovered 20-year-old Jose Armando Montes Guillen inside her home in the 1200 block of Katherine court. Surveillance footage identifies the suspect. He also had a black backpack full of the victim’s belongings. He fled out an open bedroom window.

Police are now looking for Jose Armando Montes Guillen. He is known to frequent local motels in San Luis Obispo county. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-stop.