Burglary in San Luis.

Ten cars burglarized in one area of San Luis Obispo Wednesday. San Luis Obispo police Lt. John Bledsoe says that the thefts occurred from about 11 Wednesday night through early yesterday morning.

The burglaries occurred in the area around French hospital: Johnson avenue, Sydney street, Fixlini and Flora streets. Bledsoe says none of the vehicles were locked. He urged people to keep valuables out of sight in the car and to always lock their doors.