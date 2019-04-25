Bus Driver 4.25.2019

A south county school bus driver who molested a special needs student is sentenced to 16 years in prison.

David Kenneth Lamb of Arroyo Grande allegedly abused a 9-year-old girl over a period of about four months. In February, he pleaded no contest to two felony charges of committing lewd acts on a child. Lamb will serve eight years for each charge, and must pay nearly $10,000 in restitution to the victim.

When he is released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender.

The Lucia Mar school district transportation supervisor conducted an internal investigation after receiving complaints from the girl’s family. The supervisor cleared Lamb of wrongdoing and allowed him to return to his route, and the abuse allegedly continued.