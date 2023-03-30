Bus Transportation 03.30.2023

Bus transportation in the Paso Robles school district. Since they started charging students to ride the bus, fewer kids ride the bus to school.

Maybe it’s not coincidental, attendance and test scores are also down. At Tuesday’s Paso Robles school meeting, trustee Dorian Baker brought up the subject.

Initially, there was push back from other trustees on the school board. But, Lauren McCoy also weighed in on the issue. She said getting children to school is critical.

Paso Robles chief financial officer Brad Pawlowski said he’d rather not wait on it. He needed the board to act at Tuesday’s meeting. During the meeting Tuesday night, Kelly Stainbrook ascertained the district can refund money parents paid this year, and not charge for bus transportation next year.

Now the challenge is to find bus drivers.