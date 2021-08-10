Bus Transportation 8.10.2021

School bus transportation used to be a given. But today, schools across the country are strapped by cost and by the lack of qualified school bus drivers. 80% of schools reporting it to be an issue.

Kelly Stainbrook is maintenance, operation transportation director at the Paso Robles school district. That’s why there’s a van stationed in the parking lot of Paso Robles high school with a big banner on it, van drivers needed. Those outlying rural students are the one’s really impacted by the lack of school bus drivers.

If you’d like to help, call the Paso Robles school district office and they’ll provide more information. They’ll probably connect you with Kelly Stainbrook.