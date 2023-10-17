Business Walk in Atascadero a Success 10.17.2023

The Atascadero chamber of commerce orchestrated its business walk on October 12, 2023.

The chamber says that in a span of four hours, 40 volunteers visited and engaged with more than 300 local businesses to grasp the challenges they face, and explore opportunities to bolster their growth and success.

Julie Matthews, director of membership for the Atascadero chamber of commerce, stated: “The collected data will be utilized for future programs and resources that will continue to help our business community thrive.” Due to the success of the business walk, the “I belong membership drive” for the Atascadero chamber has been extended to October 27th, as 50% of businesses were interested in joining the Atascadero chamber.

The next Atascadero business walk is scheduled to take place in October 2024.