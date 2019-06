The Atascadero man accused of the fatal stabbing in Shandon June first made his first court appearance yesterday.

26-year-old Kejuan Guy Bynum is charged with the murder of Christopher Vento Wilson of Paso Robles. Bynum faces several enhancements for allegedly using a knife and violating his parole. He previously served time in state prison for robbery and making criminal threats in 2015.

If he’s convicted, Bynum faces a minimum of 25 years to life in prison. He’s due back in court Monday.