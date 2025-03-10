CA ABC Department Conducting Statewide Decoy Operations 3.10.2025

PR 25-07 ADVISORY Statewide Shoulder Tap

The California department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced they will be conducting a statewide shoulder tap decoy operation Saturday, March 15th.

The shoulder tap operation has a minor decoy under direct supervision of law enforcement officers solicit adults outside of ABC licensed stores to buy them alcohol. Anyone who is seen furnishing alcohol to the decoy is arrested for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The ABC says this is the largest statewide shoulder tap operation the ABC has run since 2019, with 58 local law enforcement agencies participating.