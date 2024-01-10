CA Faculty Association Cancels Future Negotiation Sessions 01.10.2024

The California Faculty Association announced its plans to strike in late January last month, depending on the outcome of its next set of negotiations with California State Universities.

Negotiations were planned for this week on the 8th, 9th, 11th, and 12th. However, California State University system announced that all future bargaining sessions with the California Faculty Association will be canceled following its meeting yesterday.

CSU says faculty will receive a 5% general salary increase on January 31st, which is below CFA’s demands of a 12% salary increase.

A strike is still planned, and is now likely, from January 22nd to the 26th across all California State University campuses, including Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.