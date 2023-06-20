CA Fund Provides Support & Protection for Controlled Burns 06.20.2023

The state of California will be rolling out a first-of-its-kind fund to assist in curbing the state’s wildfire problem.

The fund is intended to demonstrate that careful, controlled burning is key to mitigating the risk of larger, high-severity wildfires.

Up to two million dollars in coverage of a twenty million dollar fund will be allocated to a qualified fire project, in the case that a prescribed burn escapes control. The fund will also advance cultural burning, providing cultural practitioners with a safeguard.

This is all part of a larger vision for restoring beneficial fire across California’s fire-adapted ecosystems.

More information can be found on Cal Fire’s website; https://www.fire.ca.gov/.