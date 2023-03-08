CA Governor & Walgreens 03.08.2023

The governor says the state of California is done with Walgreens. The governor says simply, “we’re done.”

That’s after the retail chain announced it would no longer sell one abortion medication by mail in 20 states. That includes states where abortion remains legal.

Governor newsome says and I quote, “California won’t be doing business with Walgreens or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk.”

Which raises the question, what business was Newsom referring to? A spokesman says, “California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state of California. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremists agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls.”