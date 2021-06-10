CA Mid-State Fair 6.10.2021

The deadline for entering the Miss California Mid-State Fair Scholarship Pageant is tomorrow. No health and fitness, which is sometimes called the swim-suit competition.

Again the deadline for young women to enter the Miss California Mid-State Fair scholarship pageant is tomorrow. An excellent opportunity for young women to earn a scholarship for college.

The fair officials announce two acts in the grandstand this summer.

Big and Rich will perform Friday, July 23rd.

Also, Little Big Town will perform on Friday July 30th.

More acts will be announced soon.