CA Mid State Fair Attendance 8.12.2021

The California Mid-State Fair finally out with it’s final results from the recent fair. They call the 2021 fair a tremendous “modified” success.

$2.3 million raised in the livestock auctions with 615 animals.

Concerts drew over 15,000 paid attendees.

Over 5,000 went to the Little Big Town concert.

The industrial arts auction brought in $102 thousand dollars on 25 projects done by local high school students. The auction limited by the fact most schools were closed this past academic year.

Overall attendance topped 220 thousand people. But it will take several weeks to calculate the official count on attendance.