CA Mid-State Fair Brings Back 2-Fer Tuesday in May 04.30.2024

The California mid-state fair announced that for each Tuesday only during the month of May, passes to the 2024 mid-state fair will be sold as a buy-one-get-one free deal.

The deal is only for passes of the same age group: purchase one adult season pass for $70 to receive a second for free, or purchase one youth season pass for $35 to receive a second for free.

Season passes allow entry into the fair for each of its 12 days. Season passes can be purchased in the fair’s main office at 2198 Riverside avenue in Paso Robles during regular business hours, or online all day.

The California mid-state fair runs July 17th to the 28th, and this year’s theme will be “Wide Open Spaces!”