CA Mid-State Fair Performances For July 24th – 7.24.2024

Today at the California mid-state fair will be the Country Rodeo presented by Hearst Barrel Race at the Hearst Equestrian Center at noon.

Entertainment tonight includes Whosehouseisthis on Mission Square stage at 7 pm.

At 7:30 for the Michelob Ultra concert series at the Chumash grandstand arena: Nickelback with Dillon James. Named “The most successful rock band of the decade” by billboard in 2009, Nickelback is known for its award-winning hits “How you remind me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar.”

They’ve sold more than 50 million units worldwide, have received nine grammy award nominations, three American music award, and more.