With the alarming number of bird flu cases across the state of California, the mid-state fair announced that poultry and dairy cattle shows and exhibits have been cancelled for this year’s fair.

The fair says over 700 dairy herds and 60 poultry flocks have been affected since August 2024, which prompted governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.

The mid-state fair says they will update exhibitors with any changes.