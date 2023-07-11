CA MSF Begins Next Wednesday 07.11.2023

The California mid state fair in Paso Robles will kick off July 19th.

This year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle, & Roll,” and promises to have something for everyone. Livestock, wine and floral exhibits, entertainment, the carnival, and tons of food.

Opening night’s entertainment in the main grandstand arena features country singer Tim McGraw with special guest Annie Bosko.

And as part of fair tradition, Armed Forces day is Saturday, July 29th. All military service people and veterans with a valid military ID can enjoy free admission from noon to midnight.