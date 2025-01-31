CA Office of Traffic Safety Awards Grant to SLOCOG Safety Program 1.31.2025

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments announced they have been awarded with a 137 thousand dollar grant to support the bicycle and pedestrian safety program.

SLOCOG’s activities for following this program will be ten safety field walks, forums, outreach efforts, and participation in road safety campaigns.

The safety walks will be ten community-led field walks in unincorporated areas in the county, such as San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, and San Miguel, to explore their street and roadway safety conditions for cycling and walking.

The walks will be held in February, primarily near community farmers market locations.